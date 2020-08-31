Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Game 5 Lines, Pairings

It’s now or never for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins are playing for their playoff lives starting Monday night in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston, who trails the series 3-1 after a loss Saturday, will look to stave off elimination without a full roster.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said over the weekend the B’s will be without fourth-line winger Chris Wagner for Game 5. Additionally, Boston might also be without fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly (who also missed Games 3 and 4) as well as third-line winger Nick Ritchie, Cassidy said Monday afternoon on a video call with reporters.

According to Cassidy, the Bruins will know more following pregame skate.

Cassidy did, however, reveal what his lineup would look like if both Kuraly and Ritchie are out Monday night. Perhaps the most notable addition to the lineup would be Jack Studnicka, who would draw in on the third line with Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle.