Red Sox Prospect Jeter Downs Has Great Reaction To Bobby Dalbec Homer

Bobby Dalbec clearly has a fan in Jeter Downs.

Dalbec, promoted Sunday after the Red Sox traded Mitch Moreland, homered in his second big league at bat, helping power Boston to a 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals. The two-run shot drew a strong reaction from fellow top prospect Jeter Downs, who was acquired in the Mookie Betts trade.

Take a look:

BOBBBBBYYYYYY @BobbyDalbec LETS GOOOOOOOO — Jeter Downs (@jeter2downs) August 30, 2020

Dalbec wound up going 2-for-4 with two strikeouts in what was a strong Major League Baseball debut. The 25-year-old likely will see plenty of time at first base the rest of the season.