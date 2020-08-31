MLB Trade Deadline Live: Trade Rumors, News And Analysis For Each Deal

12:15 p.m.: We’re under four hours until the deadline, and we’re waiting to see how the dominoes fall after the Mike Clevinger deal.
In the meantime, here’s our take on that deal:
11:22 a.m.: Here’s the reported return on the Mike Clevinger-to-San Diego deal.
It appears Cleveland also is getting outfielder Josh Naylor.
11:19 a.m.: The San Diego Padres are all in, as they are the winners of the Mike Clevinger sweepstakes, according to Robert Murray.
10:24 a.m.: Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger might be the biggest name to move on deadline day.
Here’s where things stand at the moment, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Clevinger would be a big get for any team, but he’d be especially impactful for a Yankees team that already has a terrific bullpen and bona fide ace in Gerrit Cole.
Then again, if the Padres were to land the right-hander, that would be huge for a team that’s already putting itself in a position to make a run down the stretch.
9:03 a.m.: The Minnesota Twins are struggling right now, but adding a pitcher could be the shot in the arm they need.
The Twins are reportedly poking around in the starter market, and a reunion with Lance Lynn could be in the cards.
As Jon Morosi mentions, the Twins have lost five in a row, but they still have one of the better rosters in the American League. Despite their scuffling, they sit just a game and a half out of first place in the Central.
8:42 a.m.: We mentioned it in the intro, but the thing that makes this trade deadline so potentially fascinating is how many teams seemingly believe they still have a chance to make the playoffs and go on a run.
MLB.com on Monday morning posted a trade deadline primer in which it pointed out these are the only teams really in a true position to sell at the deadline:
Red Sox
Pirates
Mariners
Royals
Angels
Rangers
Orioles
These teams, writes Jon Feinsand, could “go either way.”
Giants
Marlins
Tigers
We’ve already seen some activity from teams like the Red Sox, Mariners and Orioles, but there are plenty of pieces to move on those other teams, too.
8 a.m. ET: There was some question whether the 2020 MLB trade deadline might come and go without much action. If this past weekend was any indication, however, Monday might be a wild day.
Despite the pandemic, its economic fallout and the general oddity of a 60-game season, there was plenty of action this weekend, highlighted by the San Diego Padres making a handful of moves. Given MLB’s updated playoff format for this season, the majority of the sport remains in postseason contention, and it’s easier for teams to convince themselves to make a move to put them over the top.
We’ll have all the latest news and rumors right here throughout the day.