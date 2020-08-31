MLB Trade Deadline Live: Trade Rumors, News And Analysis For Each Deal

Outfielder Josh Naylor is going to Cleveland in the Clevinger deal, too. He’ll immediately slot in to left field. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

11:19 a.m.: The San Diego Padres are all in, as they are the winners of the Mike Clevinger sweepstakes, according to Robert Murray.

BREAKING: Padres acquire Mike Clevinger. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 31, 2020

10:24 a.m.: Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger might be the biggest name to move on deadline day.

Here’s where things stand at the moment, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Clevinger would be a big get for any team, but he’d be especially impactful for a Yankees team that already has a terrific bullpen and bona fide ace in Gerrit Cole.

Then again, if the Padres were to land the right-hander, that would be huge for a team that’s already putting itself in a position to make a run down the stretch.

Two teams who have been involved in the Mike Clevinger sweepstakes say they're now out, but when pressed, say they simply won't raise their last offer. The leading candidates to land him: #Padres, #WhiteSox, #BlueJays, #Yankees. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2020

9:03 a.m.: The Minnesota Twins are struggling right now, but adding a pitcher could be the shot in the arm they need.

The Twins are reportedly poking around in the starter market, and a reunion with Lance Lynn could be in the cards.

Source: The #Twins are working aggressively to trade for a starter today. Dylan Bundy and Lance Lynn are among the options they have considered. Minnesota has lost five straight and dropped to third place in the AL Central. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2020

As Jon Morosi mentions, the Twins have lost five in a row, but they still have one of the better rosters in the American League. Despite their scuffling, they sit just a game and a half out of first place in the Central.

8:42 a.m.: We mentioned it in the intro, but the thing that makes this trade deadline so potentially fascinating is how many teams seemingly believe they still have a chance to make the playoffs and go on a run.

MLB.com on Monday morning posted a trade deadline primer in which it pointed out these are the only teams really in a true position to sell at the deadline:

Red Sox

Pirates

Mariners

Royals

Angels

Rangers

Orioles

These teams, writes Jon Feinsand, could “go either way.”

Giants

Marlins

Tigers

We’ve already seen some activity from teams like the Red Sox, Mariners and Orioles, but there are plenty of pieces to move on those other teams, too.

8 a.m. ET: There was some question whether the 2020 MLB trade deadline might come and go without much action. If this past weekend was any indication, however, Monday might be a wild day.

Despite the pandemic, its economic fallout and the general oddity of a 60-game season, there was plenty of action this weekend, highlighted by the San Diego Padres making a handful of moves. Given MLB’s updated playoff format for this season, the majority of the sport remains in postseason contention, and it’s easier for teams to convince themselves to make a move to put them over the top.

We’ll have all the latest news and rumors right here throughout the day.