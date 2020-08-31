MLB Rumors: Red Sox Trade Outfielder Kevin Pillar And Cash To Rockies

The Red Sox have made a trade.

Boston on Monday dealt outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple reports. MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand was first to report the deal.

In return, the Red Sox will receive a player to be named later along with 2019-20 international slot money.

Here are the details:

The Rockies are acquiring Kevin Pillar and cash from the Red Sox in exchange for a PTBNL and 2019-20 international slot money, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 31, 2020

The #RedSox will receive a player to be named later and international slot money from the #Rockies for Pillar, per @Feinsand — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2020

Boston signed Pillar, 31, during the offseason.

In addition to providing his usual stellar defense, Pillar hit .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games with the Red Sox.

You can click here for all our Major League Baseball trade deadline updates.