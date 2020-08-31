Mike Florio Believes This Team ‘Definitely’ Should Sign Leonard Fournette

A recent top-five draft pick now is on the open market with the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season less than two weeks away.

The Jaguars on Monday released running back Leonard Fournette, who was selected fourth overall pick Jacksonville in the 2017 draft. Fournette is coming off a strong 2019 season — 1,152 rushing yards with three touchdowns, 76 catches for 522 yards — but the Jaguars, for whatever reason, were willing to cut ties with the 25-year-old without receiving anything in return.

Fournette now is free to sign with any team. Shortly after the Jags released the fourth-year back, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio expressed belief that the Pittsburgh Steelers “definitely” should sign Fournette.

The Steelers aren’t desperately in need of running back help, but the potential Fournette fit makes sense. The LSU product could help make for a nice 1-2 punch with lead back James Conner, with the former providing a bruising power element that Pittsburgh has been without since the days of Jerome Bettis. It’s also worth noting Conner has yet to play a full 16-game slate in the NFL.

Other teams across the league probably could use Fournette’s services more than the Steelers, but one could argue his style of play is perfect for the AFC North.