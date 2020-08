It’s going to be a busy weekend at “The Monster Mile.”

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Drydene 311, the first of two weekend races at Dover International Speedway. Chase Elliott will start at the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live