NBA Odds: Impact Of Gordon Hayward’s Injury On Celtics’ Title Lines

The Boston Celtics’ prospects for success apparently are stable, following the felling of one of their stars.

The Celtics’ odds of winning the 2020 NBA Finals have held steady in the aftermath of Gordon Hayward’s ankle injury. FanDuel Sportsbook and Pointsbet USA set Boston’s latest NBA Finals odds at +1600 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Celtics are currently +1600 to win the title



(Odds via @FDSportsbook) https://t.co/4UWytwzRvK — br_betting (@br_betting) August 18, 2020

Updated Odds to Win NBA Title 🏆



+255: Clippers

+260: Bucks

+325: Lakers

9-1: Raptors

11-1: Rockets

16-1: Celtics

30-1: Heat

33-1: Nuggets, Blazers

66-1: Jazz, Mavs, Sixers

70-1: Thunder

100-1: Pacers

250-1: Magic

500-1: Nets



(via @PointsBetUSA) pic.twitter.com/hV7Uvzu7a3 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 19, 2020

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Celtics’ odds of winning the NBA championship at +1300 on Wednesday.

The Clippers and Bucks are co-favorites (+260) for the NBA Title 🏀 pic.twitter.com/4YnDti9i3v — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 19, 2020

These latest Celtics lines actually are similar to where they’ve been throughout this summer, with oddsmakers pegging Boston at +1500 in June and +1700 in July.

Hayward sprained his ankle Monday in the Celtics’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Celtics’ Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. He is expected to miss four weeks due to the injury.

Danny Ainge described Hayward’s injury as “devastating” Wednesday. Oddsmakers seem to disagree with the Celtics president of basketball operations’ assessment of the impact of Hayward’s absence.