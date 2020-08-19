NBA Odds: Impact Of Gordon Hayward’s Injury On Celtics’ Title Lines

The Boston Celtics’ prospects for success apparently are stable, following the felling of one of their stars.
The Celtics’ odds of winning the 2020 NBA Finals have held steady in the aftermath of Gordon Hayward’s ankle injury. FanDuel Sportsbook and Pointsbet USA set Boston’s latest NBA Finals odds at +1600 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
DraftKings Sportsbook set the Celtics’ odds of winning the NBA championship at +1300 on Wednesday.
These latest Celtics lines actually are similar to where they’ve been throughout this summer, with oddsmakers pegging Boston at +1500 in June and +1700 in July.
Hayward sprained his ankle Monday in the Celtics’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Celtics’ Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. He is expected to miss four weeks due to the injury.
Danny Ainge described Hayward’s injury as “devastating” Wednesday. Oddsmakers seem to disagree with the Celtics president of basketball operations’ assessment of the impact of Hayward’s absence.