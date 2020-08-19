David Pastrnak Update: Bruins Winger In For Game 5, Anders Bjork Out

David Pastrnak appears to be back.

The Boston Bruins winger hasn’t played since Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, but with the puck about to drop for Game 5, it seems he’s good to go.

Prior to the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated the winger, who was dealing with an undisclosed injury, would take warmups and thus was a game-time decision.

And when the official lineups were announced, Pastrnak was included, with Anders Bjork getting scratched as a result.

Pastrnak slots back in at his usual spot on the first line right wing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. With Bjork scratched, Sean Kuraly, Charlie Coyle and Jack Studnicka will make up the third line, while Par Lindholm will center the fourth line.