NESN Launches New Digital Experience

NESN on Wednesday launched its new NESN.com and NESN App, fully reconceptualized to deliver a cutting-edge, cross-platform experience. The new digital products are highlighted by an enhanced video player and feature design elements that meet the demands of the contemporary sports fan: real-time statistics, national and New England-centric news stories, the ability to live stream Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and user-personalized news feeds.
With Wednesday’s relaunch, the NESN app is now available on Apple TV and Roku for the first time. Fans can authenticate via TV-provider log-in to unlock live streaming on NESN and NESN+ and access all of the benefits of the mobile app, including content, statistics, and real-time scores for all major sports leagues.
The new website and app include the following features:
- Stream live TV: NESN viewers will be able to live stream NESN and NESN+ on desktop, mobile (iOS and Android) and connected apps (Roku and Apple TV).
- Connected app: the NESN app is now available for the first time on – Roku and Apple TV and cable provider authentication enables NESN and NESN+ live stream.
- Live scores and statistics: the website and app will have live scores, schedules and statistics prominently displayed and easily accessible.
- Customization: users will be able to pick their favorite teams to create a feed of articles and videos tailored to what they want to see by creating their profile and selecting their preferred teams.
- Editorial content: the new digital experience will continue to feature video and written content developed by NESN’s editorial team across all major sports leagues with a New England focus.
For a library of assets, including both still and video assets, click here. To experience the new digital products, visit NESN.com or download the NESN app on your favorite device.