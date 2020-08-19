NESN Launches New Digital Experience

NESN on Wednesday launched its new NESN.com and NESN App, fully reconceptualized to deliver a cutting-edge, cross-platform experience. The new digital products are highlighted by an enhanced video player and feature design elements that meet the demands of the contemporary sports fan: real-time statistics, national and New England-centric news stories, the ability to live stream Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and user-personalized news feeds.

With Wednesday’s relaunch, the NESN app is now available on Apple TV and Roku for the first time. Fans can authenticate via TV-provider log-in to unlock live streaming on NESN and NESN+ and access all of the benefits of the mobile app, including content, statistics, and real-time scores for all major sports leagues.

The new website and app include the following features:

NESN viewers will be able to live stream NESN and NESN+ on desktop, mobile (iOS and Android) and connected apps (Roku and Apple TV). Connected app: the NESN app is now available for the first time on – Roku and Apple TV and cable provider authentication enables NESN and NESN+ live stream.

the NESN app is now available for the first time on – Roku and Apple TV and cable provider authentication enables NESN and NESN+ live stream. Live scores and statistics: the website and app will have live scores, schedules and statistics prominently displayed and easily accessible.

the website and app will have live scores, schedules and statistics prominently displayed and easily accessible. Customization: users will be able to pick their favorite teams to create a feed of articles and videos tailored to what they want to see by creating their profile and selecting their preferred teams.

users will be able to pick their favorite teams to create a feed of articles and videos tailored to what they want to see by creating their profile and selecting their preferred teams. Editorial content: the new digital experience will continue to feature video and written content developed by NESN’s editorial team across all major sports leagues with a New England focus.

For a library of assets, including both still and video assets, click here. To experience the new digital products, visit NESN.com or download the NESN app on your favorite device.