NFL Odds: Prices For All 32 Teams To Win Respective Divisions

The 2020 NFL season (hopefully) is nearly upon us.

As it stands, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to open the new campaign Thursday, Sept. 10 when they welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are expected to run away with the division in 2020, but the AFC West, at least on paper, is the only division expected to feature somewhat of a lopsided race this season.

Here are the prices for all 32 teams across the league to win their respective division titles in 2020, per consensus data.

AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: +120
New England Patriots: +130
New York Jets: +850
Miami Dolphins: +850

AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: -225
Pittsburgh Steelers: +350
Cleveland Browns: +500
Cincinnati Bengals: +2500

AFC SOUTH
Indianapolis Colts: +125
Tennessee Titans: +160
Houston Texans: +340
Jacksonville Jaguars: +2200

AFC WEST
Kansas City Chiefs: -425
Los Angeles Chargers: +700
Denver Broncos: +1000
Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys: -120
Philadelphia Eagles: +130
New York Giants: +1000
Washington Football Team: +2200

NFC NORTH
Minnesota Vikings: +160
Green Bay Packers: +180
Chicago Bears: +370
Detroit Lions: +550

NFC SOUTH
New Orleans Saints: -115
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +150
Atlanta Falcons: +700
Carolina Panthers: +1700

NFC WEST
San Francisco 49ers: -105
Seattle Seahawks: +240
Los Angeles Rams: +500
Arizona Cardinals: +700

