NFL Odds: Prices For All 32 Teams To Win Respective Divisions

The 2020 NFL season (hopefully) is nearly upon us.

As it stands, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to open the new campaign Thursday, Sept. 10 when they welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are expected to run away with the division in 2020, but the AFC West, at least on paper, is the only division expected to feature somewhat of a lopsided race this season.

Here are the prices for all 32 teams across the league to win their respective division titles in 2020, per consensus data.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills: +120

New England Patriots: +130

New York Jets: +850

Miami Dolphins: +850

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens: -225

Pittsburgh Steelers: +350

Cleveland Browns: +500

Cincinnati Bengals: +2500

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis Colts: +125

Tennessee Titans: +160

Houston Texans: +340

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2200

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs: -425

Los Angeles Chargers: +700

Denver Broncos: +1000

Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: -120

Philadelphia Eagles: +130

New York Giants: +1000

Washington Football Team: +2200

NFC NORTH

Minnesota Vikings: +160

Green Bay Packers: +180

Chicago Bears: +370

Detroit Lions: +550

NFC SOUTH

New Orleans Saints: -115

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +150

Atlanta Falcons: +700

Carolina Panthers: +1700

NFC WEST

San Francisco 49ers: -105

Seattle Seahawks: +240

Los Angeles Rams: +500

Arizona Cardinals: +700