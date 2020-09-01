NFL Rumors: Chiefs Finalizing New Contracts For Andy Reid, Brett Veach

It looks like Andy Reid and Brett Veach will be part of the Chiefs organization for a little while longer.

Kansas City is finalizing new six-year contracts for the head coach and general manager, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The deals would keep them with the Chiefs through the 2025 season.

Veach and Reid played major roles in February’s Super Bowl LV win over the San Francisco 49ers in February. It was the team’s first Super Bowl victory in the last 50 years, cementing the duo’s legacy within the organization.

The Chiefs already locked up star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for an additional 10 years, and he’s expected to make more than $500 million in the process.