Xander Bogaerts is the definition of consistency.

The 27-year-old Boston Red Sox shortstop continues to tear the cover off the ball year in and year out.

Bogaerts enters Boston’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves leading the team in batting average (.302), home runs (8) and RBIs (22).

For more on his impressive season and recent hot streak, check out the video above from Monday night's "Red Sox Gameday Live."