The New England Patriots are bringing in some additional insurance behind David Andrews.

The Patriots are expected to sign center Tyler Gauthier to fill their final vacant roster spot, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Gauthier reportedly visited the Patriots on Monday and must pass a physical and COVID-19 test before signing.

Gauthier is a familiar face for the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Miami last spring. Released during final roster cuts, the 23-year-old landed on New England’s practice squad last October, then was signed away by the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. He did not appear in a game for the Jaguars and was waived this past weekend.

The Patriots had been light on proven depth behind Andrews, their starting center. Andrews, who is set to return this season after missing the 2019 campaign with blood clots, was one of just two experienced snappers on New England’s roster, along with 2020 seventh-round draft pick Dustin Woodard. Hjalte Froholdt also has some collegiate center experience but primarily has played guard since joining the Patriots as a 2019 fourth-rounder.

In addition to Gauthier, New England also agreed to terms Monday with running back Lamar Miller, according to his agent, and tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, according to reports.

The Patriots entered the day with four open spots on their 80-man roster after losing eight players to COVID-19 opt-outs. They filled the first four by re-signing undrafted rookies Will Hastings, Brian Lewerke and Isaiah Zuber and trading for cornerback Michael Jackson.

