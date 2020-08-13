Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aug. 24 now has special meaning in Orange County, Calif.

Orange Country supervisors Tuesday voted to declare the date “Kobe Bryant Day” in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif in late January.

Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the Lakers, was born Aug. 23.

Orange County Board chairwoman Michelle Steel called Bryant a “treasured member of our community” and said he “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” per via CBS Los Angeles.

“Kobe Bryant’s life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn,” Orange County Board supervisor Don Wagner said. “Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.

“… So we strike a balance, and on balance here the good recognized in the resolution brought here is worth celebrating.”

Bryant was 41 when he died.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images