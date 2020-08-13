Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo’s bat just keeps going.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder added another base hit to his season total Wednesday. as the Sox fell 9-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays. Dugie now has racked up seven hits in his last 24 at-bats to and currently sits at a clean .260 batting average entering Thursday’s series finale against Tampa Bay.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images