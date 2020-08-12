Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes reached overtime, but it might not have even gotten that far if not for a big save by Tuukka Rask.

With the Bruins ahead 3-2 in the third period, Sean Kuraly engaged in a puck battle behind Rask’s net. Kuraly possessed the puck and backhanded it in front of the net, but in doing so gave the puck away, allowing the Hurricanes to get off a quick point-blank shot.

Luckily for the B’s, Rask was there to turn the puck away.

