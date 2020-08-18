Patriots Games Through September Won’t Have Fans At Gillette Stadium

It appears fans won’t be filling up Gillette Stadium when the New England Patriots open their season in September.

The Patriots announced “preliminary protocols” in July that would allow their home stadium to host fans at 20 percent capacity. But that all changed Tuesday when the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board announced fans would not be permitted at Gillette Stadium events at least through the month of September.

“Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety,” a statement from the Patriots said. “We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season. We greatly appreciate the time and support the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board has provided throughout this process and respect their efforts as they continue to navigate the state’s phased reopening.”

The stadium still will take precautions in hopes to host fans come October.

The Patriots are scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.