Patriots Host Four Wide Receivers For Free Agent Tryouts

The New England Patriots are taking a look at four undersized pass-catchers.

Free agent wide receivers Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch, Tony Gaiter and Mathew Sexton visited Gillette Stadium for tryouts, according to Wednesday’s transaction wire, as shared by The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Baccellia is an undrafted rookie who was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Washington product reportedly ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his unofficial pre-draft pro day at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.

Dortch, a 5-7, 175-pounds slot receiver, has spent time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams since entering the NFL as a UDFA in 2019. The Rams used him as a kick and punt returner in two games last season.