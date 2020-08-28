Patriots Release One Undrafted Wide Receiver, Plan To Sign Another

The New England Patriots on Friday released undrafted wide receiver Will Hastings.

Hastings, a former teammate of Jarrett Stidham’s at Auburn, showed potential as an undersized, shifty slot receiver but was plagued by injuries in training camp.

He was not a full participant in any of the 11 practices that were open to the media and was absent for the final four sessions, including Friday’s in-stadium “game simulation.”

This is the second time the Patriots have released Hastings, who also was let go when the team culled its roster from 90 players to 80 before training camp.

New England intends to fill Hastings’ roster spot with another undrafted receiver. The Patriots plan to sign rookie Andre Baccellia, a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

Baccellia had a tryout with the Patriots this week. He initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of Washington, but was cut last week.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Baccellia reportedly ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his unofficial pre-draft pro day. He caught 29 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns as a senior last season.