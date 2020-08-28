NBA Playoffs: Updated Dates, Times For All Previously-Scheduled Games

After bringing attention to social injustice, the NBA agreed to return the the court on the campus of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The league will hold three playoff games on both Saturday and Sunday, after not having games Wednesday, Thursday or Friday as players took a stand following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Wisconsin police officer.

Here’s the full weekend’s schedule, per ESPN.

NBA Weekend Playoff Schedule (all ET):



Saturday

• Orlando – Milwaukee (3:30 PM)

• Oklahoma City – Houston (6:30 PM)

• Portland – LA Lakers (9 PM)



Sunday

• Boston – Toronto (1 PM)

• LA Clippers – Dallas (3:30 PM)

• Denver – Utah (8:30 PM) — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2020

The Boston Celtics, specifically, will return to the hardwood for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Celtics-Raptors second-round series schedule will look like this, per NBC Sports:

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 1, TBD

Game 3: Sept. 3, TBD

Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD

Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD

Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD

Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD

Here are when the other first-round series have been scheduled to conclude, per NBC Sports.

Los Angeles Lakers 3, Portland Trail Blazers 1:

Game 5: Aug. 29, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD

Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas Mavericks 2:

Game 6: Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

Utah Jazz 3, Denver Nuggets 2:

Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

Houston Rockets 2, Oklahoma City Thunder 2:

Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD

Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

Milwaukee Bucks 3, Orlando Magic 1:

Game 5: Aug. 29, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD

Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD