Celtics Return Sunday vs. Raptors For Game 1 Of Rescheduled NBA Playoff Series

The NBA has sorted out its playoff schedule for the weekend after a number of games were rescheduled from Wednesday and Thursday in the aftermath of player strikes.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday started a movement within professional sports by staying in the locker room instead of taking the court to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Alternatively, the Bucks started a trend within the league and used that time to get ahold of Wisconsin government officials, forcing the NBA to bring its postseason schedule to a halt in light of the Jacob Blake shooting.

The Boston Celtics, slated to face the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday, now will play the opening game Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

No word yet on the rest of the second-round schedule, but it looks like Toronto guard Kyle Lowry likely will be recovered from a mild ankle sprain suffered in Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets, as the postponements have given him more time to rehab and get ready for the highly anticipated series.