The first game on NBA’s Thursday slate will feature two of the league’s brightest young stars.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will battle De’Aaron Fox and the Kings in both teams’ fourth seeding game. New Orleans has gone 1-2 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble thus far, while Sacramento has yet to record a win at Walt Disney World.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Pelicans and Kings. New Orleans narrowly claimed victory in Sacramento back in early January.

Here’s how to watch Pelicans vs. Kings online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

