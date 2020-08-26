Rafael Devers’ Three-Run Triple Propelled Red Sox To Win Vs. Blue Jays

Rafael Devers delivered the big hit the Boston Red Sox had been waiting for throughout much of their 2020 campaign.

The 23-year-old third baseman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the Red Sox trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. But with one swing of the bat, Devers laced a liner down the right-field line and cleared the bases to give the Red Sox a lead they would never give up.

Boston went on to win the game 9-7, in large part because of the club’s six-run sixth inning, which was spearheaded by Devers.

