Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Epic Catch In Second To Keep Red Sox Alive

Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox a much-needed boost Wednesday night.
After going up 3-0 in the first inning, Boston ran into some trouble in the second. The Atlanta Braves already had trimmed the Sox’s lead from three to one, and a fly ball to deep center off Dansby Swanson’s bat threatened to do more damage.
Just as it seemed poised to bounce off the wall, however, Bradley Jr. make a leaping catch to save another run from scoring.
The Braves tied the score before the inning ended, but JBJ’s catch prevented Boston from going down further.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images