Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Epic Catch In Second To Keep Red Sox Alive

Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox a much-needed boost Wednesday night.

After going up 3-0 in the first inning, Boston ran into some trouble in the second. The Atlanta Braves already had trimmed the Sox’s lead from three to one, and a fly ball to deep center off Dansby Swanson’s bat threatened to do more damage.

Just as it seemed poised to bounce off the wall, however, Bradley Jr. make a leaping catch to save another run from scoring.

Another day at the office for Jackie. pic.twitter.com/9mrcTwO9fl — NESN (@NESN) September 3, 2020

The Braves tied the score before the inning ended, but JBJ’s catch prevented Boston from going down further.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images