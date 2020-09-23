Christian Vazquez Breaks Game Open With Three-Run Homer For Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles were not making it easy on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
But Christian Vazquez opened up the game in the sixth inning.
Boston had a slim 4-3 lead going into the bottom half of the inning. J.D. Martinez singled in Jonathan Araúz to make it 5-3, which brought Vazquez to the plate.
The catcher blasted a three-run homer into the Green Monster to make it an 8-3 game.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images