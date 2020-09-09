Bobby Dalbec’s Home Run Helped Red Sox Split Series Vs. Phillies

Bobby Dalbec’s game-tying home run wasn’t enough for Boston to hold on to its lead in the Red Sox’s doubleheader with the Phillies on Tuesday. And Philadelphia won the game in walk-off fashion.

That wasn’t the case in Game 2.

The game was tied up at two runs apiece in the sixth inning as the Red Sox clawed their way back from another early deficit.

Enter Dalbec, who had Jackie Bradley Jr. on first base.

The newly called up first baseman took the second pitch he saw