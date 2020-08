Nathan Eovaldi’s outing Thursday, and the resulting relief effort from the bullpen, was one of the best showings on the mound the Boston Red Sox have had all season.

And in Game 2 of their four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, they’re hoping for more of the same.

Colten Brewer will be on the mound for Boston to begin Friday’s game at Camden Yards.

For more on the Red Sox, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live” presented by DCU.