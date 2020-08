No, this isn’t a repeat post.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. And he did so again Friday night.

This time the shortstop got Boston on the board in the second inning with a solo blast to center field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

Bogaerts now has six home runs on the season.