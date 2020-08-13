After looking as though they were starting to piece things together with two straight wins against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox have since dropped three straight against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. But rookie pitcher Kyle Hart to the mound for his Major League Baseball debut Thursday as Boston looks to get back in the win column in the squad’s series finale with Tampa Bay.

Hart split time in 2019 between the Pawtucket Red Sox and Portland Sea Dogs where he put up a combined 12-13 record with a 3.52 ERA and 140 strikeouts.

