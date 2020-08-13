Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park has been a home away from home for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston Red Sox have fallen to Tampa Bay in 12 of their last 13 games at Fenway Park dating back to last season. Entering Thursday night’s series finale, the Rays have won three in a row in Boston and are looking for the series sweep.

Over the last 13 games against the Rays at home, the Sox as a team are hitting .241 while averaging 3.1 runs per game. The pitching staff has taken a major hit over that time, rocking a 5.46 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images