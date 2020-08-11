Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Both Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers were not in the Red Sox’s starting lineup Monday against the Rays. And it’s unclear if the duo will be available Tuesday.

Ron Roenicke noted prior to Boston’s game against Tampa Bay that Devers’ ankle was feeling “a little iffy” after lunging into first base Sunday afternoon, but was hopeful he’d be ready to go off the bench if needed.

But that wasn’t the case as the third baseman was nowhere to be found in the eighth or ninth inning to pinch-hit in Boston’s eventual 8-7 loss at Fenway Park.

Moreland also was not used in a close-game situation, which raised some questions after the game.

“Mitch wasn’t available tonight,” Roenicke told reporters during his postgame Zoom press conference. “He came in, his knee was bugging him after that day game yesterday. … I knew the whole way I wasn’t going to use him today.”

While the skipper is hopeful Moreland will be available for Tuesday, the same cannot be said about Devers.

Roenicke noted the infielder will meet with medical staff and is “doubtful” for the game. It’s worth noting Roenicke said it wasn’t “a bad sprain,” but Devers was seen in a walking boot pregame.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this is something that could be long-term.

Here are some other notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— Jonathan Araúz had himself a night.

The 22-year-old, Rule 5 draft pick, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Araúz’s biggest hit of the game came in the eighth when he drove in two to make it 8-7.

He likely would have gone 4-for-4 had it not been for Kevin Kiermaier robbing Araúz in the second.

The Outlaw robs again 🤠 Watch more of Kevin Kiermaier and the @RaysBaseball take on the Red Sox on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: https://t.co/IJeHa64hMb#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/iBW6kHIGm5 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) August 11, 2020

— J.D. Martinez finally got his first RBI since Boston’s Opening Day win against the Baltimore Orioles.

And it was a huge one.

The designated hitter absolutely unloaded on the baseball and sent it up and over the Green Monster in the third inning.

J.D. ABSOLUTELY ANNIHILATED THAT BALL pic.twitter.com/cH8xMsf5DD — NESN (@NESN) August 11, 2020

He finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.

— The Rays had 25 (!!!) baserunners against Boston.

The Rays have 25 baserunners in this game – tied for their most ever in a nine-inning game against the Red Sox. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 11, 2020

— The game took four hours and 24 minutes to complete, which was the longest nine-inning game at Fenway Park in three years, as heard on the NESN broadcast.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports