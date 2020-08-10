Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Red Sox released their lineup ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, a notable name was missing.

Rafael Devers was absent from the starting nine just one day after hitting an absolute moonshot to tie the game in Boston’s eventual 5-3 walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It certainly caused plenty of questions, especially with the Rays coming to town. But manager Ron Roenicke revealed the third baseman’s ankle is “a little iffy” after lunging at the first base bag in Sunday’s win, but he may be available off the bench if needed.

“It’s not a bad sprain or anything,” Roenicke told reporters during his pregame Zoom press conference. “Just to make sure there’s no swelling on there.”

NBC10 Boston’s Raul Martinez posted a video of Devers in a walking boot prior to the game.

Hopefully it’s just a little sore and Devers won’t be sidelined for long.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images