Andrew Benintendi has struggled at the plate all season, but he’s going to get another chance to get back on track while batting leadoff.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are set to meet Tuesday night for Game 2 of their four-game set at Fenway Park, and Benintendi will be back in left field and hitting leadoff after having the opener off. With Benintendi back, Kevin Pillar will sit, with Alex Verdugo in right and Jackie Bradley Jr. in center.

Jonathan Arauz will remain in the lineup as Rafael Devers appears to be out. Devers was unavailable in Monday’s loss, but Arauz had a nice night in his place. Mitch Moreland also was unavailable Monday, but he’ll be back in the lineup, hitting fifth and playing first base while Michael Chavis takes over for Jose Peraza at second.

Martin Perez will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by Andrew Kittredge.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-10)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jonathan Arauz, 3B

Martin Perez, LHP (2-1, 3.45 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (9-8)

Mike Brosseau, 2B

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Austin Meadows, LF

Jose Martinez, DH

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Willy Adames, SS

Manuel Margot, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Andrew Kittredge, LHP (0-0, 2.35 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images