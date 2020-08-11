Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Mavericks are safely in the Western Conference playoffs and only have potential seeding left to play for.

The Portland Trail Blazers are a totally different story.

We are guaranteed a play-in tournament for the final seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies currently hold the eighth seed but the Blazers, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs all are within one game of Memphis. The Eighth and ninth seeds will play a best-of-two tournament for the final playoff spot, with the eighth seed only needing to win one of the two games.

It’s all very confusing. Here are some details:

Playoff clinching and elimination scenarios in the NBA today … pic.twitter.com/BGYAAcIWnX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2020

The Blazers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in serious need of a victory. Will Damian Lillard and Co. hold on to the ninth spot with one game left in their regular season? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s Blazers-Mavericks game:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images