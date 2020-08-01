Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball is in a sticky situation, with multiple teams reporting multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the last few days.

But the league isn’t giving up, at least, not yet.

Several members of the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing the league to postpone several games to protest player and staff safety. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, however, thinks the show still can go on despite the circumstances.

“We are playing,” Manfred said, via ESPN’s Karl Ravech. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

MLB officially resumed play Thursday, July 23. Whether they’ll make it past Week 3, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images