With the return of All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to the rotation, the Houston Rockets have a chance to finish off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

The two teams split the first four games of the Western Conference first-round series, but now Chris Paul and the Thunder have their backs against the wall facing elimination from the NBA Walt Disney World bubble.

Here’s how to watch the Houston-Thunder game:

When: Monday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT