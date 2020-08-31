CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Alyssa Thomas had herself an incredible week, and it’s paid off.

The WNBA named the Sun forward its Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for her incredible efforts throughout Connecticut’s Week 5 slate.

Thomas averaged 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Sun’s three games this week. She even flirted with a triple-double Sunday afternoon for the third (!) time this season, falling just two assists shy in her 16-point, 11-rebound outing.

Here are just a few highlights from Thomas’ week on the court:

Thomas is the second Sun player to win Player of the Week this season. DeWanna Bonner claimed the award for Week 3.