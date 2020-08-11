Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers on Tuesday will be out of the lineup for the second-straight game, as the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of the series.

Manager Ron Roenicke’s reasoning for taking the third baseman out of the lineup Monday was to rest his ankle, which was “a little iffy” after lunging toward first base in Sunday’s walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays, where he hit a game-tying home run

And though he’ll sit out again, there isn’t a lot of concern over the injury, and Roenicke provided a small update on his progress.

“Pretty good,” Roenicke responded Tuesday when asked how Devers’ ankle was feeling in a pregame conference call.

“(Devers) went out and did some hitting in the cage, took some ground balls today, ran a little bit. So he’s doing way better. We weren’t quite sure where he was going to be at after last night but a lot better today.”

Hopefully we see Devers starting again soon.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images