It was a busy day for college football Tuesday.
The Big Ten Conference made it official it would be canceling its fall season with hopes it could play in the spring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 Conference followed suit shortly after, also with the hopes of postponing to spring.
And then there was former coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz, who blasted the Big Ten for the decision while on FOX News.
Holtz, 83, made it clear he thinks the sport should try to play after spending months in quarantine. He didn’t stop there, though, instead comparing the college football season played by “student-athletes” to a historical event which took place on June 6, 1944.
“I think they should play, but then again that’s my (opinion). I think you got to say to the players — ‘You want to play? If you have a problem, if you have a asthma problem, if you’re diabetic, if you have a legitimate reason you don’t want to play, absolutely don’t play. The rest of you that want to play, let’s go play.”
“… Let’s move on with our lives. When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks.”
While each is entitled to their own opinion on if the college season should be played, can we agree that and fighting in a World War are not comparable situations?
