Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OK, 2020 just keeps getting more and more interesting.

We’ve already been dealing with an unprecedented worldwide pandemic that temporarily shuttered sports globally as countries attempted to come to grips with COVID-19. Several professional sports in the United States have since resumed play, though some, like the NBA, are doing so in a bubble to protect players and staff as they attempt to complete their season.

That said, players have had to find ways to keep themselves entertained while away from their friends and family for an extended period of time. And with facilities like the Walt Disney World Resort golf courses, who can blame players for wanting to hit the links?

We already know Jayson Tatum has had his fun on Disney’s golf courses. Tacko Fall has been, too. And this time, he brought Orlando Magic star Mo Bamba with him. Bamba captured a portion of the hilarious occasion and posted it to his Instagram story — and it’s certainly worth a watch.

Check it out, via Boston.com:

Tacko Fall hit the golf course with Mo Bamba today: pic.twitter.com/QxUc6XCTGR — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 11, 2020

Gotta love it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images