Two Of NHL’s Best Square Up As Bruins, Lightning Clash In Second Round

This is going to be a good one.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning begin their Stanley Cup Playoff second round series Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

These two squads are extremely familiar with one another, and both have been near the top of the league each of the last few seasons.

Since the 2017-18 NHL season, the Lightning sits atop the league in wins (159), points (333), power play percentage (25.2 percent), goals scored (852).

The B’s aren’t far behind sitting second in wins (143), points (319) and power play percentage (24.9) over the same span.

For more on the exciting matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.