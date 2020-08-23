Julian Edelman Shows Love For Bruins Before Game 1 Against Lightning

Julian Edelman has been a staunch supporter of Boston’s other core teams throughout his New England Patriots tenure.

As such, it shouldn’t come as much of surprise Edelman made a point to shout out the Bruins and Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Edelman sported a custom B’s sweater during his media availability following the Patriots’ latest training camp practice. The salute came hours before puck drop for the second-round series opener between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Julian Edelman wore a Bruins jersey today during his media availability. pic.twitter.com/8RrUBmqR0J — NESN (@NESN) August 23, 2020

“The B’s gave it to me, so I just want to say go B’s, man, and go Celts,” Edelman said. “We got a lot of positive vibes in the world from Boston going right now. So, let’s go.”

The Celtics took care of business Sunday, finishing off a four-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston fans surely are hoping the Black and Gold will follow suit against the Bolts.