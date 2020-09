Rafael Devers is is heating up in a huge way.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman uncharacteristically started the season off 10-for-62.

Over the last few weeks, though, Devers has turned things around and gone on an impressive 20-for-64 run, including a 4-for-4, two home run performance against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from Monday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.