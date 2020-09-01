Bill Belichick Reveals Reason Why He Signed On For Subway Commercial

Bill Belichick: big sandwich guy, apparently.

The New England Patriots head coach starred in a new Subway commercial that debuted Tuesday morning. The ad featured Belichick poking fun at himself as well as his notorious sweatshirt style.

So, why did the normally grumpy Belichick sign on for something seemingly outside his comfort zone?

“When Subway reached out, shared the Footlong Season campaign objectives and the ideas for the commercial, I decided the timing was right to have some fun and enjoy some sandwiches,” Belichick said in a Subway press release.

It’s unclear whether there will be more ads starring Belichick, who is just one of a few NFL stars featured in Subway’s “Footlong Season” ad campaign.

Here’s hoping Belichick’s acting career is just getting started.