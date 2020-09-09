Reported Details Of Nasty Bill Belichick Encounter With ESPN’s Tom Jackson

Are you ready for an all-time Bill Belichick story?

In his new book, “The Dynasty,” author Jeff Benedict provides a fascinating anecdote about a testy confrontation between the New England Patriots head coach and ESPN personality Tom Jackson. Belichick reportedly approached Jackson at Houston’s Reliant Field and said “f–k you.”

An audiobook version of the paragraph containing the story was shared Wednesday during WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show.

We’ll get into when the confrontation might have taken place in bit. First, listen to the clip in the tweet below.

On the show today, we aired an exclusively-acquired paragraph from the audiobook version of "The Dynasty," in which Bill Belichick confronts Tom Jackson. pic.twitter.com/5KCvpjzNNQ — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) September 9, 2020

Excellent stuff.

It’s likely this interaction took place during the 2003 season. Following New England’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills that year, Jackson said on ESPN that Patriots players “hated” their head coach. You can click here for video evidence.

As for when Belichick cussed out Jackson, it likely either took place before the Patriots’ Week 12 win over the Texans in Houston or before their Super Bowl XXXVIII win over the Carolina Panthers, whom they also beat at Reliant Field (now NRG Stadium.)

Semantics aside, the takeaway is clear: Never cross The Hoodie.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images