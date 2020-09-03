Blue Jays Have Completely Re-Tooled Roster As They Look To Contend Now

The Blue Jays look like a completely new team

The Toronto Blue Jays look like a completely new team.

Since the end of last season, the Blue Jays have put together a completely new five-man starting rotation with the biggest edition being Hyun Jin Ryu.

They haven’t stopped there with the recent additions of Robbie Ray, Ross Stripling, Jonathan Villar and Taijuan Walker.

For more on their refined roster, check out the video above from Thursday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

More MLB:

J.D. Martinez Open To Staying With Red Sox Beyond 2020, ‘I Love Boston’

Related