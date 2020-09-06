Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Bobby Dalbec Gets First Start At Third

A seemingly never-ending series will wrap up Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will meet for the fifth game of their five-game set. Toronto took the first two contests, but Boston won the next two, including a walk-off victory Saturday night.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Andrew Triggs, who will make his first start for the team since being claimed off waivers Aug. 19. The Blue Jays will counter with trade deadline acquisition Robbie Ray, who will make his first start for his new team.

As for the lineups, Yairo Munoz, who drove in the game-winning run Saturday, will bat leadoff and play right field in place of Alex Verdugo. With Rafael Devers also getting a day off, rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec will get his first big league start at third base. Dalbec was drafted and developed as a third baseman, but has played first since his promotion last week.

Here are the full lineups for both teams: