Celtics’ Brad Stevens Explains What Went Into Jayson Tatum’s Career Night

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum continues to etch his name into the franchise’s history books.

Tatum scored 34 points in the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn is the only 22-year-old to score more points in a Boston playoff game with 37, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens explained just what went into Tatum’s performance Tuesday night.

“Yeah, I thought he was different tonight than even in Game 1. I thought that he attacked quicker. He caught the ball and he went to what he was trying to get to. That was a big part of him being able to score the ball tonight,” Stevens told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“Obviously, he makes tough shots, but I think at the end of the day, he’s a guy who we know he can get to his spots, we know he can get his shots. And the way defenses are guarding him, they’re really getting up under him so he’s going to make his moves quick, I thought he adjusted that well tonight.”

Tatum finished 8-for-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. And when he went hard at the rim, the Raptors committed foul after foul and Tatum rewarded himself for that as he was a perfect 14-for-14 at the free throw line.

The NBA All-Star also tallied eight rebounds and playoff career-high six assists. His previous career highs were 33 points and five assists, respectively.

The Celtics, now possessing a 2-0 series lead, will return to the floor Thursday for Game 3 against the Raptors. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

