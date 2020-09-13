Browns Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Neither the Baltimore Ravens nor the Cleveland Browns won the Super Bowl last season. So, in that sense, the 2019 campaign was a disappointment for both teams.

That said, the Ravens were far more successful, going 14-2 in the regular season behind an MVP performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson before falling to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Browns went 6-10, missing the postseason entirely and leading to a head coaching change.

Now, throw all of that stuff out the window. A new season is upon us, and the Ravens and Browns — both with their sights set on an AFC North title — will clash in Baltimore in Week 1.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. Ravens on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

