Browns Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Will Lamar Jackson and Baltimore hit the ground running in 2020?

Neither the Baltimore Ravens nor the Cleveland Browns won the Super Bowl last season. So, in that sense, the 2019 campaign was a disappointment for both teams.

That said, the Ravens were far more successful, going 14-2 in the regular season behind an MVP performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson before falling to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Browns went 6-10, missing the postseason entirely and leading to a head coaching change.

Now, throw all of that stuff out the window. A new season is upon us, and the Ravens and Browns — both with their sights set on an AFC North title — will clash in Baltimore in Week 1.

Here’s how to watch Browns vs. Ravens on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

