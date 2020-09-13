Bills Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Football Sunday’s are back and there’s a full slate of games in Week 1.

The New York Jets open their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Buffalo looks to build off its 10-6 record in 2019 and overtake the New England Patriots as the AFC champs, while New York hopes to begin 2020 on the right foot after going 7-9 last season.

The two teams went 1-1 against one another in 2019.

Will Josh Allen or Sam Darnold earn the Week 1 win? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Jets on TV and online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images